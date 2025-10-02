TUI to Sail New Luzia on Douro in Summer 2027

TUI River Cruises has announced that it will launch its most extensive summer program yet with the sailing of its first newbuild ship, the TUI Luzia, down the River Douro in Portugal in summer 2027.

The company added in a press release that the summer itineraries will go on sale from October 16, 2025, offering 35 sailings across the entire European fleet from March 2027 to October 2027.

Katy Berzins, head of river cruises at TUI River Cruises, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce TUI Luzia, our first newbuild ship, which will sail the stunning River Douro in Portugal, a brand-new destination for TUI River Cruises.”

“This marks a major milestone as we launch our biggest summer program to date, with more itineraries, more durations and exciting new ports of call across Europe,” added Berzins.

The company said that the TUI Luzia, meaning “light” in Portuguese, will be Full Board Plus as standard, with an option to upgrade to All-Inclusive.

The ship will accommodate 111 passengers across four decks, including a top deck complete with a shallow pool and sun loungers.

It will feature Cinder, a bar and dining area open daily for drinks and self-serve lunches.

There will be 56 cabins, including Super French Balcony cabins, Balcony cabins, French Balcony Suites and a single cabin.

In addition, TUI River Cruises will be offering two new ports of call in the summer 2027 season on the TUI Aria with “Dutch Delta Discovery” sailing the Dutch and Belgian Waterways to the city of Zaandam, Netherlands, and on the TUI Maya with “East Danube Delights” visiting Aljmas, Croatia, a picturesque village.

The company will also offer short cruises tailored for first-time cruisers, including three-, four-, five-, six-, seven-, eight-, nine-, 11-, 14- and 15-night sailings across the River Danube, Belgian and Dutch Waterways, Rhine and Moselle throughout the summer of 2027.

Prices start from £899 per person for the “Grand Capitals” three-night sailing on the TUI Maya in the summer 2027 itineraries, which are available to book from Thursday, October 16, 2025.

TUI River Cruises has added that it will also offer a pre-registration service starting Thursday, October 2, 2025.