TUI Cruises Names Captain of Second InTUItion Ship

TUI Cruises has announced that Finnish Captain Jan Rautawaara will be taking command of the Mein Schiff Flow, the second vessel in the InTUItion ship class.

The company said in a press release that Rautawaara will command the ship on its inaugural voyages starting in the summer of 2026 in the Western Mediterranean.

“It is an honor to lead the Mein Schiff Flow on its first voyages,” said Captain Rautawaara. “The new bridge combines the latest technology with the special spirit of seafaring.”

According to the press release, Rautawaara discovered his passion for seafaring on the Finnish coast. After graduating from navigation school, he served on international ships and was a staff captain on the first Mein Schiff 1 and 2.

After his command on the Mein Schiff 6, he took over the bridge of the Mein Schiff Relax in 2025 and the first new ship in the InTUItion class.

The company added that Rautawaara has several years of experience in new construction and test operations, as well as in navigation under demanding conditions.