Travelmarvel Marks Return to Nile with 2026 Debut of Sirius

Travelmarvel has announced the debut of the Travelmarvel Sirius, set to cruise the Nile from September 2026. The ship marks the company’s return to the river.

Paul Melinis, managing director of APT Luxury and Travelmarvel for the UK and Europe, said: “Considering our ambitions for the Travelmarvel brand, it’s only right that we offer an experience on one of the most historically significant and longest rivers in the world.”

Travelmarvel said in a press release that the new ship accommodates 62 cabins and will provide a personalized Nile cruising experience. Onboard, the Travelmarvel Sirius features social spaces, a large pool and cabins that reflect the heritage and history of the river.

According to the company, the ship’s design was led by Studio L, a London-based interior design company that worked with Travelmarvel’s in-house design team to create the interior.

According to the press release, the name “Sirius” is inspired by Egypt’s history. Known as the brightest star in the night sky, Sirius was revered by ancient Egyptians as the star whose rising signaled the annual flooding of the Nile.

“Just as the star it’s aptly named after, we are confident that the Sirius will be a trailblazer for setting the standards of Nile Cruising, with Travelmarvel’s signature standards of service, personalisation and comfort at a competitive value,” added Melinis.

The Sirius’ port will be in Luxor, taking guests to Dendera, Karnak, Esna, Edfu, Kom Ombo and Aswan. The company said that the ship’s itinerary is designed at a relaxed pace, with a full seven-day Nile cruise.

The itinerary highlight will be a visit to the historic temples of Abu Simbel by private charter flight.