Trafalgar Appoints Damien O’Connor as VP of River Cruise

Trafalgar has announced the appointment of Damien O’Connor as vice president of River Cruise. O’Connor will lead the launch and growth of river cruising with Trafalgar in his new role.

“I’m honored to join Trafalgar at such a pivotal moment,” said O’Connor. “River cruising presents an incredible opportunity to reimagine how guests experience Europe; this, coupled with Trafalgar’s brand legacy and rich destination expertise, creates a game-changing opportunity for advisors.”

“Advisors can look forward to a product that not only stands out in the market but also builds repeat business and strengthens client loyalty,” added O’Connor.

“O’Connor brings the perfect balance of operational excellence and creative vision that aligns beautifully with Trafalgar’s DNA,” said Melissa DaSilva, chief sales officer and deputy CEO of TTC Tour Brands.

“As we chart our course into river cruising, his leadership will ensure every vessel reflects the Trafalgar spirit with exceptional experiences, genuine connection and meticulous attention to detail,” added DaSilva.

The company said in a press release that O’Connor will lead Trafalgar’s expansion into river cruising, focusing on crafting a distinctive product position anchored in immersive onboard and shore experiences, as well as nautical operations.

He will oversee the development and delivery of a new class of vessels launching from 2028. Under his leadership, the fleet will set a new standard in contemporary river cruising and reinforce its reputation, the company added.

According to the press release, O’Connor brings more than two decades of cruise leadership experience across operations, new builds and luxury product development.

His career spans leadership roles at Carnival Corp, Disney Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean and Silversea, where he oversaw hotel and technical operations, managed multiple newbuild projects and integrated Silversea Cruises into the Royal Caribbean Group.

O’Connor’s portfolio includes:

Leading the launch of the five-ship Solstice class and Royal Caribbean’s Quantum class

Delivering the Silver Origin and Silver Moon during the pandemic, and

The development of Silversea’s Evolution Class vessels.

Most recently, he consulted on ultra-luxury yacht projects for Aman Hotels and Four Seasons, with ships slated to debut in 2026 and 2027.