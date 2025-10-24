The World Names Stoyanov as Beverage Manager

The World Residences at Sea has appointed Lyubomir “Lubo” Ivanov Stoyanov as beverage manager aboard The World.

Stoyanov joins The World with over 30 years of experience in fine dining, luxury hospitality and wine service.

His career began in Bulgaria at the Palace Hotel and later took him to sea aboard the Aurora One, the Vistamar as bar chef, Renaissance Cruises and the six-star Radisson Seven Seas Navigator, where he rose to head sommelier.

The World Residences at Sea said in a press release that on land, Stoyanov held senior food and beverage leadership roles in several restaurants and hotels in Varna, Bulgaria.

Most recently, he served as executive cellar master with Oceania Cruises, where he played an instrumental role in shaping its beverage program.

The company added that his accolades include:

Best Sommelier of Bulgaria 2007 (First Place)

Best Sommelier of Bulgaria 2006 (Second Place), and

Participation in the Best Sommelier of Europe 2008.

He was also recognized as Restaurant Manager of the Year 2006 by the Bulgarian Professional Hotel and Restaurant Association.

According to the press release, restaurants that he managed were named Restaurant of the Year three times (2006, 2009 and 2010) by the Bulgarian Professional Hotel and Restaurant Association.

Additionally, he received Best Wine List of the Year four times (2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010) by the Gourmet Magazine in Bulgaria.

Beyond his management achievements, he serves on several national wine boards and judging panels, including the Bulgarian Winemakers’ Admission Committee, which evaluates and approves wines before market release.