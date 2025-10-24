Swan Hellenic Names 2026 SETI Explore Space at Sea Series Scientists

Swan Hellenic has announced its 2026 Explore Space at Sea Series, offering a series of expedition cruises in a partnership with the SETI Institute, an offshoot of NASA’s High Resolution Microwave Survey focused on the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI).

The 2026 series will feature eleven SETI Institute scientists, one per cruise, except for a voyage from Chile to Peru at the end of March/beginning of April, which will be accompanied by two research astronomers.

These 10 voyages will offer guests insights into the history and latest discoveries in astronomy, astrophysics, astrobiology and planetary science.

The scientists include:

Tom Esposito, research astronomer at the SETI Institute, sailing from Chile to Peru on the Vega, March 30 to April 8, 2026

James De Buizer, research astronomer at the SETI Institute, sailing from Chile to Peru on the Vega, March 30 to April 8, 2026

Simon George, astrobiologist and experimental research scientist at the SETI Institute, sailing from Canada to Iceland on the Vega, May 18 to 29, 2026

Stephen Cramer, senior research scientist at the SETI Institute, sailing from Iceland to the Lofoten Islands on the Vega, May 29 to June 10, 2026

Orkan Umurhan, mathematical physicist at the SETI Institute, sailing on the Vega, June 29 to July 8, 2026

Eduardo Bendek, senior optical scientist at the SETI Institute, sailing the “Iceland to Greenland Cruise” on the SH Vega from August 15 to 27, 2026

Bill Diamond, president and CEO of the SETI Institute, sailing the “Iceland and British Isles Cruise” on the Diana, August 17 to 28, 2026

Marziye Jafariyazani, senior optical scientist at the SETI Institute, sailing the “Greenland in Depth Cruise” on the Vega from August 27 to September 3, 2026

Peter Tenenbaum, senior pipeline architect at the SETI Institute, sailing the Atlantic Cruise from Portugal to Senegal on the Diana, September 7 to 16, 2026

Cristina Dalle Ore, senior planetary scientist at the SETI Institute, sailing the Arctic Cruise from Greenland to Canada and the Northern Lights on the Vega, September 17 to 30, 2026, and

Michael Lam, research scientist at the SETI Institute, sailing the “Western Europe Cruise” from Ireland to Portugal on the Diana from August 28 to September 7, 2026

A brochure for the cruises can be downloaded here.