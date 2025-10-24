Swan Hellenic Names 2026 SETI Explore Space at Sea Series Scientists

Swan Hellenic has announced its 2026 Explore Space at Sea Series, offering a series of expedition cruises in a partnership with the SETI Institute, an offshoot of NASA’s High Resolution Microwave Survey focused on the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI).
The 2026 series will feature eleven SETI Institute scientists, one per cruise, except for a voyage from Chile to Peru at the end of March/beginning of April, which will be accompanied by two research astronomers.
These 10 voyages will offer guests insights into the history and latest discoveries in astronomy, astrophysics, astrobiology and planetary science.
The scientists include:
- Tom Esposito, research astronomer at the SETI Institute, sailing from Chile to Peru on the Vega, March 30 to April 8, 2026
- James De Buizer, research astronomer at the SETI Institute, sailing from Chile to Peru on the Vega, March 30 to April 8, 2026
- Simon George, astrobiologist and experimental research scientist at the SETI Institute, sailing from Canada to Iceland on the Vega, May 18 to 29, 2026
- Stephen Cramer, senior research scientist at the SETI Institute, sailing from Iceland to the Lofoten Islands on the Vega, May 29 to June 10, 2026
- Orkan Umurhan, mathematical physicist at the SETI Institute, sailing on the Vega, June 29 to July 8, 2026
- Eduardo Bendek, senior optical scientist at the SETI Institute, sailing the “Iceland to Greenland Cruise” on the SH Vega from August 15 to 27, 2026
- Bill Diamond, president and CEO of the SETI Institute, sailing the “Iceland and British Isles Cruise” on the Diana, August 17 to 28, 2026
- Marziye Jafariyazani, senior optical scientist at the SETI Institute, sailing the “Greenland in Depth Cruise” on the Vega from August 27 to September 3, 2026
- Peter Tenenbaum, senior pipeline architect at the SETI Institute, sailing the Atlantic Cruise from Portugal to Senegal on the Diana, September 7 to 16, 2026
- Cristina Dalle Ore, senior planetary scientist at the SETI Institute, sailing the Arctic Cruise from Greenland to Canada and the Northern Lights on the Vega, September 17 to 30, 2026, and
- Michael Lam, research scientist at the SETI Institute, sailing the “Western Europe Cruise” from Ireland to Portugal on the Diana from August 28 to September 7, 2026
A brochure for the cruises can be downloaded here.