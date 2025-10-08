Swan Hellenic Hosts NASA Aeronaut and SETI Scientist Onboard

Swan Hellenic has announced that its nine-night Chile to Peru cultural expedition cruise, departing Valparaiso for Calao on March 30, 2026, aboard the SH Vega, will be accompanied by scientists Dr. Thomas Esposito and Dr. James De Buizer.

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito said: “This amazing voyage is a jewel in the crown of our 2026 South America season, taking guests in calm comfort to explore some of the most fascinating and hauntingly beautiful places on earth.

“All in the company of expert guides and world-class scientists, while also offering adventure sport opportunities and stays in vibrant modern cities,” added Zito.

Esposito leads two NASA-funded programs in collaboration with the Unistellar Network.

At the same time, De Buizer is a very special guest for this cruise as a professional astronomer, a former aeronaut and the final assistant director of NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy.

Both scientists will deliver lectures, socialize with guests, and accompany them on in-depth expeditions ashore.

The company said in a press release that the itinerary highlights include the Limari Valley’s ancient rock carvings, the moonscape salt flats, Antofagasta’s desert wilderness, the Eiffel-designed cathedral and nearby desert landscapes.

The voyage will also offer opportunities to sight the Chilean flamingo and Andean condor. Further highlights include the colonial city of Arequipa, the 16th-century convent of Santa Catalina and nearby Inca ceremonial sites. In addition, there are the Ballestas Islands.

The expedition options include a flight over the Nazca lines and a two-day overland tour to explore the Atacama Desert’s Moon Valley. This will take guests to visit a pre-Inca fortress, witness an indigenous Pachamama ritual at sunset and then look up at the night sky.

Guests will be able to participate in five lectures by the SETI scientists onboard. Special guided stargazing sessions will also be organized on the purpose-designed Deck 9.

Further information on the cruise is available on a dedicated website page and a brochure can be downloaded here.