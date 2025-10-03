Swan Hellenic Appoints Preston Caddell as Sales Director

Swan Hellenic has announced the appointment of Preston Caddell as Sales Director for the U.S. Central Region.

In his new role, Caddell will spearhead sales initiatives across the Central U.S., developing key relationships with travel partners and supporting the company’s continued expansion in the American market.

“Caddell’s deep expertise in luxury and expedition cruising, combined with his proven track record of building strong industry partnerships, makes him a tremendous asset to our team,” said Lisette Martinez, senior director NAM Sales at Swan Hellenic.

“We are thrilled to welcome him on board and confident that his leadership will play a crucial role in strengthening our presence and supporting our partners across the Central United States,” added Martinez.

The company said in a press release that Caddel brings nearly 15 years of experience in the cruise and travel industry, having held senior sales leadership roles at Margaritaville at Sea, Aurora Expeditions and Ponant, as well as regional positions with Australis, Seabourn, Holland America Line and Disney Cruise Line.

Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for driving growth, strengthening partnerships and expanding brand presence across North America.

Swan Hellenic added that Caddell, who is bilingual in English and Spanish, brings deep expertise in both shipboard operations and expedition sales, positioning him to support Swan Hellenic in delivering authentic cultural expedition experiences.