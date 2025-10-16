Survitec Unveils High-Expansion Foam System

Survitec has announced its next-generation, high-expansion foam fire suppression system that is engineered to deliver higher produced foam output at lower operating pressures.

The survival technology provider said in a press release that the system also reduces both installation and through-life costs for shipyards and ship owners. The redesigned generator achieves greater foam production at significantly lower feed pressures.

According to the company, pressure has long been a limiting factor in foam system performance, with high demands on pumps and water supply driving up both equipment and operating requirements.

“Lowering pressure was our number one objective,” said Maciej Niescioruk, product manager of foam and clean agent systems at Survitec.

“By optimizing nozzle alignment, introducing new moving elements to create rotary momentum and enhancing airflow, the result is a solution that achieves very high expansion rates at significantly lower nominal pressures, which also drives down costs,” added Niescioruk.

Validation of the design was completed in partnership with DNV. The results confirmed stable expansion ratios and reliable discharge behavior across system configurations, according to the press release.

The new design incorporates a series of advances that collectively improve efficiency and reduce overall system size. The optimized nozzle alignment ensures full use of the generator net, eliminating blind spots to ensure maximum foam output.

It features a new rotary element that improves discharge efficiency, and a redesigned impeller draws more air into the generator and distributes the foam solution more effectively.

According to the company, the new system has been developed with flexibility in mind, serving as a total flooding solution for machinery spaces on gas carriers and tankers, as well as for RORO spaces on Pure Car Carriers (PCCs).

The system is suitable for both remote deployment and manual deployment at the skid and is compatible with Survitec’s safety management solution, SMARR-TI.

In addition, it is fluorine-free, making it compliant with upcoming regulations, and replacement foam concentrates are stocked worldwide through Survitec’s global service network.

The Survitec team will be at Kormarine, Busan, Korea, from October 21 to 24, 2025, at stand 1G45 in Center 1.