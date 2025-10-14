Storm Delays Four Cruise Ships in New York

Four cruise ships were delayed in New York due to a low-pressure system that has been impacting the east coast of the U.S. this past weekend.

Vessels from MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International and Hapag-Lloyd were unable to leave ports in the region after docking over the weekend.

One of the affected ships, the Symphony of the Seas, spent three days docked in Cape Liberty after arriving on Sunday.

The Royal Caribbean ship was initially set to depart on the same day, kicking off a seven-night cruise to the Bahamas.

However, with the New York port closed due to adverse weather conditions, the 5,580-guest ship was only able to leave on Tuesday morning.

Originally scheduled to visit Port Canaveral, Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay, the Symphony is now offering a revised itinerary.

“Along with our Chief Meteorologist, Craig Seltzer, we have been monitoring a low-pressure system off the east coast of the U.S. which impacted the Port of Cape Liberty,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement sent to guests onboard.

“Unfortunately, even with our best efforts and constant communication with port pilots, the Port of Cape Liberty will remain closed,” the company continued in the letter, which was issued on Monday night.

With the port reopening, the vessel was finally able to sail on Tuesday morning, making its way to Perfect Day at CocoCay, where it will arrive on Thursday.

With the delayed departure, the visits to Port Canaveral and Nassau had to be skipped, Royal Caribbean said.

“While we know that it’s not the original itinerary we planned, we are happy to share with you that we will have 50 percent off all drinks today,” the company added. Passengers who bought beverage packages received a $35 non-refundable onboard credit.

“Your understanding and flexibility mean everything to us. To help make up for this inconvenience, and as a thank you for your continued loyalty, we’ll provide you with a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) for the total value of two days’ worth of the cruise fare you paid,” Royal Caribbean continued.

According to the company, the credit can be used toward any Royal Caribbean International sailing departing on or before October 12, 2026.

Other affected vessels include the Norwegian Getaway and the MSC Meraviglia, which were set to start weeklong cruises in New York City over the weekend but also had to delay their departures by two days.

Hapag-Lloyd’s Europa was also in port over the weekend and delayed the departure of a trans-Atlantic crossing to Europe.