Stockholm Sees Strong Cruise Season with Shorepower in Port

Ports of Stockholm have announced that the traditional cruise season in Stockholm is coming to an end and that the year has seen a clear upturn, with more calls compared to last year.

During the season, Sweden’s second shore power system for cruise ships was inaugurated in Stockholm.

According to a statement, this is an investment that strengthens Stockholm as a year-round, sustainable, premium destination.

“It’s wonderful to see that the trend for cruise traffic at Ports of Stockholm has finally turned, with a clear upturn this year,” said Stefan Scheja, marketing manager of ferries and cruises at Ports of Stockholm.

“The positive trend looks set to continue in the coming years. We are proud that Stockholm has positioned itself as the most popular destination on the Baltic Sea, which also strengthens the number of calls throughout the region. For the first time, we now have calls during all months of the year,” added Scheja.

Ports of Stockholm said in a press release that when the AIDAmar leaves the quay on October 28, the traditional cruise season, which runs from April to October, will come to an end.

A total of 137 calls with around 256,000 passengers are expected to be received by Ports of Stockholm during the year.

Sweden’s second onshore power supply for cruise ships was inaugurated in Stockholm in May. The electrical connection enables more cruise ships to connect to electricity directly at the quay, reducing both emissions and noise levels in the city and further strengthening Stockholm’s position.

Between November and March, 10 calls are expected targeting the German market. Cruise ships now call at Stockholm year-round.