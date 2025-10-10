StarCruises’ Yingge Dance at Sea Voyage Celebrates China’s Heritage

StarCruises has announced that during the Mid-Autumn season, the company hosted the “Yingge Dance at Sea” voyage aboard the Star Voyager.

Departing from Hong Kong on October 5, 2025, for a five-night Nha Trang — Da Nang — Sanya Cruise, the sailing featured Chaoshan’s Yingge Dance with festive Mid-Autumn celebrations.

“We’re delighted by how warmly guests embraced the ‘Yingge Dance at Sea’ experience,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises.

“It’s wonderful to see how traditional culture continues to resonate with modern travelers. We’ll continue to bring heritage to life through our ‘Cruise & Culture’ journeys, offering themed voyages that combine meaningful experiences, emotional connection and lasting memories,” added Goh.

The company said in a press release that the dance originates from Chaoshan in Guangdong and blends martial arts, opera and folk performance, symbolizing courage, unity and celebration.

“Watching Yingge Dance under the open sky was amazing; it felt like culture reborn in motion,” said a guest.

According to the company, families also enjoyed the event as a fun and engaging way to introduce children to traditional Chinese arts.

Guests also joined “Yingge Dance” workshops led by professional performers, learning the basic steps and rhythms themselves.

The cruise also featured Mid-Autumn-themed activities such as lantern making, fan dancing and mooncake tasting.