StarCruises Hosts TCM Festival on Star Voyager

StarCruises has announced that, together with Guangdong Broadcasting Network’s Greater Bay Area Satellite TV, the company is set to launch the Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Maritime Culture Festival aboard the Star Voyager, themed “Vibrant Games, Healthy Navigation.”

“We are excited to partner with Greater Bay Area Satellite TV to bring TCM wellness to the seas,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises.

“This unique integration of culture and healthy living reflects our commitment to offering experiences that go beyond expectations, and we will continue creating themed voyages that enrich our guests’ journeys,” Goh added.

Greater Bay Area Satellite TV said: “This cross-border collaboration with StarCruises to create the Maritime TCM Culture Festival aims to explore new pathways for integrating traditional culture with modern lifestyles.”

“We hope to make health concepts and TCM culture more accessible through audiovisual media, contributing to cultural heritage and the advancement of public health initiatives,” added Greater Bay Area Satellite TV.

The company said that this partnership extends traditional tourism by integrating TCM culture into the cruise experience, providing travelers a maritime journey that combines wellness, learning, culture, sightseeing and immersive discovery.

Guests can experience the festival on the Star Voyager’s five-night Halong Bay–Da Nang–Sanya cruise, departing on October 19, 2025, and the five-night Boracay–Coron cruise, departing on November 9, 2025.

According to StarCruises, the themed voyage introduces guests to the traditions of TCM while offering an immersive cruise experience. On the Star Voyager, guests can participate in morning wellness sessions, such as Baduanjin (a form of traditional Chinese qigong exercise).

The onboard theater will host interactive wellness talks by nationally renowned physicians, offering guests practical tips on maintaining seasonal health.

Guests can also enjoy specialized treatments, including ear acupressure and meridian massages.

Additionally, a “Medicinal Food Homology” banquet, jointly crafted by TCM experts and the Star Voyager’s master chefs, will be on offer.