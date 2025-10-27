Star Voyager Returns to Hong Kong Offering 2026 Cruises

StarCruises has announced that it will welcome travelers aboard the Star Voyager as it returns to Hong Kong for another homeport deployment in 2026.

The ship will operate for 9 months, from February 13 to November 13.

Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises, said: “The Star Voyager’s return reflects our commitment to providing more vacation options for both local travelers and those from Greater China, including the international fly-cruise segment, while supporting Hong Kong and Mainland China’s growing status as a premier cruise hub in the region.”

“Two-Night Weekend Getaways to Xiamen”

February 13, 20 and 27 | March 6, 13, 20 and 27 | April 3, 10, 17 and 24 | May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 | June 5, 12, 19 and 26 | July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 | August 7, 14, 21 and 28 | September 4, 11, 18 and 25 | October 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 | November 6 and 13

Departing Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and returning Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Highlights include Gulangyu Island, local snacks, quaint boutiques, seaside walkways and the city’s coastal lifestyle.

“Five-Night Pearls of the East Cruise: Xiamen, Ishigaki and Miyakojima Cruise”

February 15 | May 3 and 24 | July 15 | August 30 | September 13

Sunday departures

Highlights include Gulangyu’s historic mansions, traditional Fujian architecture, tranquil waterfront viewpoints and the Ishigaki and Miyakojima islands.

“Five-Night Island Adventure Cruise: Xiamen & Naha”

Xiamen to Naha: February 22| March 1, 15 and 29 | April 26 | May 10, 17 and 31 | June 7, 14 and 21 Jun | July 5, 12 and 19 | August 16 and 23 | September 6, 20 and 27 | October 4, 18 and 25 | November 1 and 8

Naha to Xiamen: March 8 | April 12 and 19 | June 28 | August 2 | October 11

Sunday departures

Highlights include coastal Chinese culture in Naha, with Shuri Castle, local markets and beaches.

“Five-Night Island and Heritage Trail: Naha, Keelung and Penghu”