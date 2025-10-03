Star Navigator to Return to Keelung in February 2026

StarCruises has announced the return of the Star Navigator to Keelung in February 2026, following the completion of her upcoming deployment in Kaohsiung.

The Star Navigator will embark on an extended 10-month sailing season from February 17 to December 11, 2026, featuring itineraries to known and new destinations across Japan and South Korea.

“We’re excited to welcome the Star Navigator back to Keelung next year, with even more sailings and new destinations to explore,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises.

“The strong interest we’ve seen in 2025 shows us that both local guests and international fly-cruise travellers are seeking convenient cruise holidays. We’re proud to offer more choices and unforgettable experiences from Keelung in 2026, including our first-ever seven-night cruise to Tokyo during the peak summer holidays,” added Goh.

The company said in a press release that new Keelung roundtrip itineraries for 2026 include the following:

Seven-Night Cruise

Sunday departure on August 2, 2026

Discover the Best of Japan: Kochi, Tokyo (via Yokohama), Shimizu and Osaka (via Wakayama).

Five-Night Cruises

Select Sunday departures: Journeys through Kyushu and Okinawa, Japan:

Kagoshima, Kumamoto and Naha, and

Fukuoka, Nagasaki and Naha (Fukuoka, a new destination famed for its food scene).

South Korea and Japan:

Jeju, Kagoshima and Naha, and

Busan, Nagasaki and Naha.

Iconic Osaka and Timeless Kochi:

Osaka (via Wakayama) and Kochi.

Two-, Three- and Four-Night Cruises to Okinawa:

Two-night cruises to Ishigaki (Friday departures)

Two-night cruises to Naha (select Sunday and Wednesday departures)

Three-night cruises to Naha & Ishigaki (select Sunday departures), and

Four-night cruises to Naha, Ishigaki and Miyakojima (Sunday departures April 26 and October 4).

Two- and Three-Night Cruises to High Seas

The company added that guests can choose a two-night sailing departing on select Fridays, or a three-night sailing departing on select Thursdays, both with late-night departures at 9:00 p.m.

They will arrive back on Sunday by 02:00 p.m.