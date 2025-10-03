Sonesta Launches Dahabeya Amirat II on the Nile

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) has announced the launch of its newest vessel, the Sonesta Dahabeya Amirat II.

“The launch of the Sonesta Dahabeya Amirat II is a pivotal moment for our Nile River cruise portfolio, cementing our strategic direction and expanding our fleet,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s EVP and president of franchise and development.

“We are confident the growing cruise portfolio will drive interest from our loyalty members and further our goal of being the preferred choice for travelers on the Nile,” added Pierce.

Sonesta said in a press release that guests of Sonesta Dahabeya Amirat II, and all seven ships in the Sonesta Nile Cruise Collection, are now able to earn points as members of the award-winning Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty program.

According to the company, the Sonesta Dahabeya Amirat II features five deluxe cabins and four elegant suites, each with a private terrace.

All accommodations feature a plasma TV with a movie offering, complimentary internet access and individual climate control. The deluxe cabins offer a sitting area with Nile views, while the suites provide additional space and a private terrace.

The vessel features a shaded sun deck and bar, a lounge with a reading corner and an open-air Jacuzzi surrounded by private sunbeds.

The restaurant offers a unique dining experience with panoramic views of the Nile, serving a variety of dishes. A fitness center with a gym and massage services is also available.