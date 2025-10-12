Silversea Spotlights Line-Up of Global Experiences

Silversea has spotlighted a line-up of its offerings in a press release, showcasing opportunities to venture deeper with exclusive bucket-list experiences.

“Silversea’s voyages are designed to place our guests at the heart of the world’s most iconic celebrations and natural phenomena,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea.

“Whether it’s the adrenaline of the Monaco Grand Prix or the quiet beauty of cherry blossom season in Japan, we are consistently pushing boundaries in experiential travel to deliver rare access to immersive events and festivals,” added Hernandez.

Silversea added that the company is offering access to more than 900 destinations on all seven continents, with a range of exclusive experiences, including the following:

In 2026, the Silver Whisper’s voyage from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro will feature the Carnival, where guests will experience floats, costumes and dancers.

During the voyage from Rome to Barcelona, guests can witness the Monaco Grand Prix (Monaco) against the backdrop of the French Riviera.

Guests onboard the Silver Spirit’s 2026 voyage will journey into the heart of Edinburgh for premier seating at the legendary Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and may choose to dine inside the castle and have a unique behind-the-scenes experience.

Guests can experience the New Year fireworks, whether anchored in coastal Madeira during the Silver Muse voyage or along Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor during the sailing from Singapore to Hong Kong.

During roundtrip voyages to Tokyo on the Silver Moon and Silver Nova aligned to the sakura’s peak bloom, guests will witness cherry blossoms blooming, cherry blossom-themed meals, kombu facilities, and kappo restaurants.

Guests can journey to a masquerade ball as part of a sailing on the Silver Muse’s journey from Venice to Rome. For one evening, the Scuola Grande di San Giovanni Evangelista will offer baroque performances and a historical supper for Silversea guests, and

The Silversea’s Silver Shadow will become a floating observatory during the roundtrip voyage from Nice in August 2026. Anchored directly in the path of totality, guests will witness the moon eclipsing the sun from the Mediterranean Sea.

Silversea also offers unique access to cultural events such as Spain’s Semana Santa in Lorca, the Nice Carnival in France, Norway’s Martnan Food Fair, La Fête de la Musique in Monaco and the arrival of Fall in Canada and New England, among others.