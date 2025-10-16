Silversea Showcases Largest-Ever Voyage Collection for 2027-28

Silversea has highlighted its largest-ever voyage collection for summer 2027 and winter 2027-28, scheduled to depart between February 2027 and May 2028.

Including 414 new voyages on 12 ships, the collection offers a reimagined portfolio of destination experiences on all seven continents.

Ranging from six to 77 days in duration, the new sailings include 271 classic voyages and 143 expeditions to over 600 destinations in more than 100 countries, with 30 maiden calls. General sales open on October 22, 2025.

Aspects of innovation include Silversea’s debut summer season in Japan, warm-water expeditions and new itineraries aboard two Nova Class ships. Guests will also explore more boutique ports while enjoying a slower pace of travel, with shorter, combinable sailings.

The company said in a press release that the collection is named ‘Memories that Move You,’ and offers new voyages timed to coincide with iconic events and lesser-known festivals.

Highlights include the following:

The sailings include almost 30 dedicated Silversea events that coincide with natural events and cultural, sporting and culinary festivals, such as the:

Monaco Grand Prix

Carnival in Rio de Janeiro

Cherry blossom season in Japan

Awa Odori in Tokushima

Edinburgh Military Tattoo

San Sebastián Street Festival

Puccini Opera Festival, and

Bastille Day in France.

The Silver Nova and Silver Ray will host guests on a combined total of 57 voyages in the Mediterranean and 11 sailings in the Caribbean and Central America, offering itineraries that pair destinations with rarely visited gems.

Destinations include the Mediterranean, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Istanbul, Syros, Gythion, Crete, Cadiz and Ephesus. In the Caribbean and Central America, travelers will explore Gustavia, Castries, St. Barts, St. Kitts and Bequia.

Silversea said that it will offer its first-ever Japan summer season with six combinable sailings aboard the Silver Muse.

Guests will visit smaller destinations and iconic ports, with calls coinciding with local festivals, rituals and community celebrations, from Kyoto’s Gion Matsuri to Tokushima’s Awa Odori.

Other destinations will include Hiroshima, Akita, Nagasaki and Shimizu near Mount Fuji, Busan, Jeju, Okinawa, Amami Oshima and Kagoshima.

In addition, Silversea will immerse guests in remote destinations across 143 expeditions.

In addition to expeditions to Polynesia, the Philippines, Indonesia, the Kimberley Region, and the Galapagos, highlights will include:

New warm-water destinations such as Japan, Southeast Asia and the Great Barrier Reef

20 Arctic and Greenland immersive discoveries

43 journeys to Antarctica, including 32 Antarctica fly-cruise sailings, and

Three new Grand Voyages into the Mediterranean, Asia and South America.

According to the company, the collection also offers expanded pre-, mid-, and post-cruise land programs, city stays and reimagined shore excursions.