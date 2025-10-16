Silver Nova Departs on 47-Day Circumnavigation of Australia

Silversea has announced that the Silver Nova has departed on a 47-day circumnavigation of Australia, offering guests the opportunity to explore 23 destinations.

“We’re delighted to return to Australia once again with the Silver Nova, the first in our innovative Nova Class and the most luxurious ship to sail in the region,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea.

“Our 47-day, 23-destination ‘Grand Voyage Australia 2025’ represents the uniquely immersive means of travel that we offer our guests here at Silversea. Taking in many of Australia’s iconic cities and hidden gems, the journey will include an array of exclusive experiences and events, crafted by our experts to connect guests with the country’s rich culture,” added Hernandez.

“With almost 170 shore excursions, including two S.A.L.T. culinary experiences hosted by renowned local chefs in Adelaide and Hobart, we will host two exclusive events available only to guests on the Grand Voyage in Port Douglas and Adelaide.”

From Melbourne, Silversea’s guests will discover Eden, Sydney on an overnight call, Newcastle, Brisbane, Mooloolaba, K’gari, Shute Harbor (Whitsunday Islands), Townsville, Cairns on an overnight call, Port Douglas, and Cooktown, before arriving in Darwin, where the Silver Nova will remain overnight.

On the voyage’s second segment, guests will journey to Benoa (Bali, Indonesia) on an overnight call.

They then return to Australian shores with an overnight in Fremantle (Perth), and further calls in Busselton, Albany, Esperance, Port Lincoln, Adelaide overnight, Kangaroo Island, Robe, Hobart (Tasmania) overnight.

Guests will return to Melbourne on November 30, 2025.

Experiences ashore include:

Adelaide | A S.A.L.T. Journey through Adelaide’s Botanic Garden with a Star of the South Australia Culinary Scene, and

Hobart, Tasmania | Tasmania’s Wild Tastes with Hunting, Fishing, Wood-Fire Cooking Star Chef Analiese Gregory.

In addition to the Bon Voyage luncheon at Albert Park Lake, guests traveling on the voyage will also enjoy two exclusive events:

Port Douglas | On October 30, guests will explore the Wet Tropics of North Queensland at the first of two exclusive events. Flames of the Forest will transport travelers to a candlelit rainforest hideaway. The multi-award-winning dining experience features a black silk canopy, and

Adelaide | On November 22, guests will also discover the gardens and architecture of Adelaide’s Botanic Gardens Botanical Sanctuary with a dinner by Chef Tom Tillbury.

Image: Bon Voyage Luncheon in Melbourne