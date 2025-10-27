Ship&Play Partners with Azamara, Emerald and Scenic

Ship&Play has announced its first-ever cruise partnerships with Azamara Cruises, Emerald Cruises and Tours and Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours.

The luxury luggage shipping provider and team behind ShipSticks said that cruise passengers can ship their luggage from home directly to their suite and return it home again.

The offer starts on fall 2025 itineraries on November 1 for Azamara Cruises and on November 15 for Emerald Cruises and Tours and Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours.

“At Ship&Play, we believe luxury travel should feel effortless from the very first step,” said Ship&Play co-founder and CEO Jonathan Marsico. “By turning luggage into a concierge experience, we eliminate one of travel’s biggest pain points and let our guests focus entirely on the journey, not the grind of getting there or home.”

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to enhance the guest experience and redefine what it means to travel in true luxury,” said Ken Muskat, president of Scenic Group, USA/LATAM.

“Our partnership with Ship&Play brings a new level of ease and sophistication to cruising. From the moment a guest’s bags leave their doorstep, they can trust that every element of their journey with Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours and Emerald Cruises and Tours has been designed for comfort, confidence and exceptional care,” added Muskat.

Ship&Play said it offers fully trackable, insured delivery and that its service is ideal for both round-trip and one-way journeys, especially helpful when travelers are too tired to haul it back or have made new purchases.

“At Azamara Cruises, our priority is creating a seamless, elevated journey for our guests from beginning to end,” said Simon Blacoe, vice president of hotel operations at Azamara Cruises.

“By partnering with Ship&Play, we’re able to make the experience even more effortless; guests can arrive onboard already at ease, with their luggage waiting for them, and immediately immerse themselves in the destination-rich experiences that set Azamara Cruises apart,” added Blacoe.

Guests can book their return shipments while onboard, and travel advisors can benefit by earning a commission starting at 10 percent on every booking.