Serenade of the Seas Arrives in Latin America for Winter Season

The Serenade of the Seas recently arrived in Latin America to kick off Royal Caribbean International’s 2025-26 season in the region.

Sailing from Panamá and Colombia, the 2003-built ship is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean.

The itineraries depart from Colón and Cartagena de Indias, featuring visits to Bonaire, Aruba and Curaçao.

According to Royal Caribbean, the sailings will be highlighted by an onboard experience adapted for Latin American guests, which will include support in local languages and culturally relevant events and features.

The Serenade of the Seas arrived at its new homeports in early October, following a repositioning voyage that started on the West Coast.

The Radiance-class ship initially offered a Panama Canal cruise to Florida before embarking on a shorter cruise to Latin America.

The three-night itinerary sailed from PortMiami on Oct. 1, 2025, and included two days cruising in the Caribbean before arriving in Colón and later Cartagena.

Extending through April 2026, the season marks Royal Caribbean’s return to Latin America after a year-long absence.

The company last sailed from the region during the 2023-24 winter, with the Rhapsody of the Seas offering cruises departing from Colombia and Panamá.

While the Serenade is set to reposition to Alaska for the summer, Royal Caribbean will continue to sail from Latin America with the Grandeur of the Seas.

Taking over the itineraries originally announced for the Jewel of the Seas, the Vision-class ship arrives in the region in May 2026.

The Grandeur is then set to kick off a year-round cruise program that will include sailings from Colombia and Panamá through at least April 2027.

Like the Serenade, the ship offers seven-night itineraries to the Southern Caribbean that sail to Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao.