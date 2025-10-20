Seabourn Highlights After-Dark Experiences Following Noctourism Trend

Seabourn is shining a spotlight on noctourism, the travel trend of exploring destinations after dark, as the line prepares for its 2026 sailing season.

“The night has always held a special allure, and our after-dark experiences invite guests to see the world in ways that are both rare and unforgettable,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn.

“From stargazing in the most remote corners of the globe to exclusive evenings at world treasures like Ephesus, these are the kinds of moments our guests remember most and remind them why travel is so powerful,” added Tamis.

The company said in a press release that it continues to offer nighttime experiences to align with the growing trend.

Highlights of its After-Dark Experiences include the following:

Evening at Ephesus: The Seabourn signature event features the ancient Odeon theater for an exclusive concert under the stars.

Expedition Experience — Baining Fire Dance: In the Baining Mountains in Papua New Guinea, guests will experience a sacred dance usually reserved for the most poignant of life’s milestones.

Stargazing at Sea in Kimberley, Australia and the South Pacific, and

Northern Lights sky watching in Alaska, Greenland and the Arctic

Seabourn said that it is offering a selection of evening shore excursions focusing on the ambiance of local culture, wildlife and tradition. Among the curated excursions are the following:

An Evening at Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary – Hobart, Tasmania

A nighttime snorkeling adventure in Kona, Hawaii, and

Witnessing Hong Kong Nightlife by Tram.

According to the press release, the company will offer globally inspired menus across the fleet at its open-air venues: