Seabourn Highlights After-Dark Experiences Following Noctourism Trend

Seabourn is shining a spotlight on noctourism, the travel trend of exploring destinations after dark, as the line prepares for its 2026 sailing season.
“The night has always held a special allure, and our after-dark experiences invite guests to see the world in ways that are both rare and unforgettable,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn.
“From stargazing in the most remote corners of the globe to exclusive evenings at world treasures like Ephesus, these are the kinds of moments our guests remember most and remind them why travel is so powerful,” added Tamis.
The company said in a press release that it continues to offer nighttime experiences to align with the growing trend.
Highlights of its After-Dark Experiences include the following:
- Evening at Ephesus: The Seabourn signature event features the ancient Odeon theater for an exclusive concert under the stars.
- Expedition Experience — Baining Fire Dance: In the Baining Mountains in Papua New Guinea, guests will experience a sacred dance usually reserved for the most poignant of life’s milestones.
- Stargazing at Sea in Kimberley, Australia and the South Pacific, and
- Northern Lights sky watching in Alaska, Greenland and the Arctic
Seabourn said that it is offering a selection of evening shore excursions focusing on the ambiance of local culture, wildlife and tradition. Among the curated excursions are the following:
- An Evening at Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary – Hobart, Tasmania
- A nighttime snorkeling adventure in Kona, Hawaii, and
- Witnessing Hong Kong Nightlife by Tram.
According to the press release, the company will offer globally inspired menus across the fleet at its open-air venues:
- Earth & Ocean becomes a refined al fresco destination where guests dine beneath the stars
- The Colonnade terrace offers an option for outdoor dining, with nightly regionally themed, bistro-style dinners
- For an even more exclusive nocturnal experience, select itineraries offer “Dinner Under the Stars” at The Retreat on the Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation
- Solis, Seabourn’s new fine dining restaurant, will offer Mediterranean cuisine inspired by destinations while providing ocean views in an elegant open-air setting. The outdoor terrace is available on Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation, and
- The company’s in-suite dining allows guests to choose from a diverse all-day menu or enjoy a full dinner from The Restaurant, served course by course in the comfort of their suite or on their private veranda.