Sea Cloud Appoints Bill Smith as Brand Ambassador for North America

Sea Cloud Cruises has announced the appointment of William “Bill” Smith as Brand Ambassador for North America.

In this role, Smith will collaborate with Mirell Reyes, CEO of Sea Cloud Cruises North America, and Kevin Smith, Chief Sales Officer (CSO), to elevate brand awareness and deepen engagement with the travel advisor community and past guests.

“As I have closely watched the growth of Sea Cloud Cruises in North America over the last two years, I was intrigued to return to the industry once again, with such respect for the boutique sailing yachts and, of course, its leadership team of Mirell Reyes and Kevin Smith,” said Smith.

“I am honored to step into the role of Brand Ambassador as we immerse our partners in the authentic luxury lifestyle brand and unparalleled romance of sailing that truly sets Sea Cloud Cruises apart,” added Smith.

“Smith’s vast experience, industry respect and innovative spirit make him an invaluable advisor and addition to our leadership circle,” said Reyes. “He brings not only expertise but also a driving passion for authentic luxury travel, which aligns with our brand.”

“I am excited to welcome Smith to our team, having him work alongside his son, Kevin, as we continue to build meaningful connections for our guests and travel advisors, increasing brand awareness,” added Reyes.

The company said in a press release that as Brand Ambassador, Smith will play a key role in enhancing Sea Cloud Cruises’ profile among luxury travelers and the travel trade, further strengthening brand visibility in the North American market.

He will represent the company on roadshows, fam and press trips, co-host webinars with the CSO, establish an advisory board, and develop loyalty and advisor programs.

Smith’s background includes senior leadership roles with industry-leading cruise lines, including Crystal Cruises and Silversea Cruises, as well as with the luxury travel consortium Virtuoso.

According to the company, he is known for his strategic acumen and deep relationships within the advisor community.

Image: Bill Smith, Chef Laurent Tourondel and Kevin Smith