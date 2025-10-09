Scenic Names Toni Day Godmother of Emerald Astra

Scenic Group has announced that first responder and travel advisor Toni Day has been named Godmother of the Emerald Astra. The christening ceremony will take place in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in May 2026.

“Day embodies the passion, dedication and resilience that define the very best of the travel industry,” said Ken Muskat, president of Scenic Group USA/LATAM.

“Her service as a first responder and her leadership as a travel advisor have touched countless lives. We are deeply honored to welcome her as Godmother of the Emerald Astra and to celebrate her as part of the Scenic Group family,” added Muskat.

“It is an incredible honor to be named Godmother of the Emerald Astra, especially since Astra is a word of Latin and Greek origin meaning stars,” said Day.

“Throughout my life, I’ve always believed in reaching for the stars, whether serving my community or helping travelers discover the world. The Emerald Astra represents that same spirit of resilience, hope and adventure, and I am truly honored to be named her Godmother,” added Day.

The company said in a press release that before launching a career in travel, Day dedicated more than 25 years to public service with the New York City Fire Department.

In 2004, Day founded Toni Tours, Inc., a boutique agency specializing in luxury ocean and river cruises. Over four decades in travel, she has become one of Scenic Group’s top global sellers.

She is currently a special event coordinator for the North Florida ASTA Chapter and has been recognized with prestigious honors, including ASTA’s Barbara O’Hara Advocacy Award and Nexion’s Circle of Excellence for three consecutive years, according to the press release.

On September 30, 2025, the ceremonial launch of the Emerald Astra’s hull was held at Scenic Group’s shipyard in Turnu Severin, Romania.

Scenic said that the ship debuts a refreshed design narrative with art installations in partnership with leading European galleries and collaborations with luxury design houses such as Missoni and Freifrau.

The Emerald Astra will also introduce complimentary guest laundry facilities, a first for the Emerald Cruises Star-Ship fleet.

Following the Emerald Astra’s debut, the Emerald Lumi will join the fleet on the River Seine in 2027, carrying forward the same design ethos.