Scenic Launches Wine Group Program for Advisors and Enthusiasts

Scenic Group has announced the introduction of its new Wine Group Program, designed for wine enthusiasts and travel advisors to curate bespoke group journeys that blend culture, gastronomy and wine experiences.

The company said that the program is available across all Scenic and Emerald itineraries and elevates the group travel experience with exclusive amenities and customizable benefits.

The program is valid for new group agreements signed July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. Bookings are now open for both the U.S. and Latin American markets.

“Wine and travel have always gone hand-in-hand, and this program creates the perfect platform for groups to enjoy immersive tastings, private dining, and seamless wine logistics while sailing through the world’s most celebrated regions,” said Ken Muskat, president of Scenic Group, USA/LATAM.

“With demand for culinary- and wine-themed travel on the rise, we are thrilled to bring this program to our travel advisors, who are sourcing clients from the U.S. and Latin America sailing on our ships around the globe, and offering unique opportunities for travelers to indulge in their passion for wine together,” added Muskat.

Scenic said in a press release that the program introduces a flexible, two-tiered structure with incentives for groups starting at eight staterooms (16 guests):

Tier 1 (eight staterooms / 16 guests minimum)

Private Wine Tasting

Exclusive Wine Pairing Dinner for the group

Up to $1,000 credit toward wine shipping costs, and

Savings of $200 per person and commissions starting from 15 percent.

Tier 2 (17 staterooms / 34 guests minimum)

Private Wine Tasting

Exclusive Wine Pairing Dinner for the group

Private Scenic Freechoice excursion (Scenic River Cruises only)

A complimentary Wine Host Suite in category C suite on River cruises, category B on Emerald Yachts and category DA on Scenic Yachts, in addition to accelerated tour conductor earnings

Up to $2,000 credit toward wine shipping costs, and

Savings of $200 per person and commissions starting from 15 percent.

The company added that to simplify group planning, it is offering support for wine shipping logistics with approved partners.

This ensures wineries and travel advisors can coordinate shipments and enhance the onboard experience with curated wine selections.

Group savings and commission benefits are also combinable with Scenic Select and Emerald Exclusive offers, loyalty programs and future travel credits.