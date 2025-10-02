Scenic Group Launches Quarterly Offer for 2025

Scenic Group has unveiled its final Quarterly Offer of 2025, available October 1 through November 16. The limited-time promotion offers travelers the chance to take advantage of two-for-one fares, special airfare deals, and suite savings on a curated selection of 2025-28 voyages.

The company said in a press release that a highlight of the fourth-quarter offer is a reduced deposit of just $1,000 per person on all Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yacht voyages.

This makes it easier than ever for guests to secure their preferred suite aboard The World’s First Discovery Yachts.

The company said that it has curated a collection of standout itineraries across its Scenic and Emerald brands due to continued global demand for intimate, luxurious and immersive experiences:

Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

Two-for-one fares on select 2025-28 sailings

Up to $2,000 Scenic Select Savings per suite

Complimentary roundtrip airfare on select departures (when paid in full)

Reduced deposit: $1,000 per person on all Scenic Eclipse voyages

Bonus non-refundable savings of up to $500 per person (with payment within 48 hours), and

Free single supplement on select dates (when paid in full).

Emerald Cruises

Two-for-One fares on select 2025-28 river and yacht sailings

Up to $1,000 Emerald Exclusive Savings per suite

Complimentary roundtrip airfare on select departures (when paid in full)

Bonus non-refundable savings of up to $300 per person (with payment within 48 hours), and

Free single supplement on select dates (when paid in full)

Featured Focus Itineraries