Lumiere: First Autonomous River Dock2Dock Voyage

Scylla announced that it completed the first-ever autonomous Dock2Dock voyage on Friday, October 24, 2025, when undocking in Hardinxveld-Giessendam and docking in Gorinchem during a live showcase onboard the Lumière.

The demonstration combined Retina’s M-Pilot maneuvering system with the ST BRAIN and Autonomous Lane Assist (ST Sailing) from Shipping Technology.

“With the Dock2Dock project, we’re proving that autonomous technology is no longer futuristic; it’s happening now. Safely, efficiently and sustainably,” said David Woudenberg, head of product development at Shipping Technology.

“It’s not about removing the captain; it’s about giving crews smarter tools for safer and more efficient navigation. And about reducing fuel consumption,” added Woudenberg.

The live showcase demonstrated cooperation between systems, including:

Autonomous undocking powered by Retina’s M-Pilot, in combination with Shipping Technology’s ST BRAIN

Autonomous Lane Assist (ST SAILING) for the main trip, and

Autonomous docking, with the captain overseeing each phase of the voyage.

Retina said in a press release that the pilot system continuously factors in variables such as vessel load, engine RPM and desired turning acceleration to determine the most efficient steering response.

By integrating directly with the propulsion system, the technology now also opens the door to future ‘just-in-time sailing,’ reducing fuel consumption and supporting more sustainable operations.

The Lumière, operated by Scylla, entered service two weeks before the event. Following the voyage, guests, partners and media joined the crew onboard for networking and discussions on the future of smart navigation.

Tom Panjer, founder of Retina BV, said: “In the market, there’s a lot of talk about autonomous sailing, but very little real demonstration, and most of that is about remote-controlled navigation.”

“That’s why this showcase matters. Normally, captains turn off their track pilot when approaching or leaving a berth. Now, that process itself can be automated, with the captain staying fully in charge. It means more focus on navigation, less on manual controls, and a big step toward practical autonomy,” added Panjer.

Woudenberg said: “I’m proud of our team and of showing what’s possible when companies focus on collaboration and learning, rather than on perceived future challenges.”