Scenic Group Launches Fall Into Savings Sale

Scenic Group has announced the launch of its “Fall Into Savings” sale, available October 6 to 19, 2025. Travelers can enjoy two-for-one fares, free roundtrip airfare and suite savings of up to $4,000.

The company said in a press release that for a limited time, guests booking select departures will unlock savings, including the following: 

Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

  • River: Up to $1,750 savings per suite on 2025-26 sailings
  • Ocean: Up to $4,000 savings per suite on 2025-27 sailings
  • Two-for-one fares and free roundtrip airfare when paid in full
  • Bonus non-refundable savings of up to an additional 10 percent, and
  • Free single supplement on select dates when paid in full.

 

 Emerald Cruises and Tours

  • River and ocean: Up to $1,250 savings per suite on select 2025-28 sailings
  • Two-for-one fares and free roundtrip airfare when paid in full
  • Bonus non-refundable savings of up to an additional 10 percent, and
  • Free single supplement on select dates when paid in full.

 

 Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

  • “Gems of the Danube (Munich to Budapest)”: Sailing through medieval towns and cultural capitals
  • “Rhine Highlights (Amsterdam to Basel)”: Cruising past vineyard-covered hills, castles and riverside villages
  • “President’s Cruise with Ken Muskat – Wonders of the Rivieras (Barcelona to Nice)”: A one-of-a-kind voyage hosted by the President of Scenic Group, USA/LATAM, featuring immersive cultural programming, and
  • “Iceland, Greenland and Crossing the Arctic Circle (Reykjavik to Reykjavik)”: Exploring fjords, Arctic wildlife and remote landscapes.

 

 Emerald Cruises and Tours

  • “Danube Explorer and Budapest (Munich to Budapest)”: Exploring Europe’s most iconic river with guided tours, active excursions and added time in Hungary’s capital
  • “Rhine Castles and Moselle Vineyards (Zurich to Amsterdam)”: Discovering Germany’s wine regions and castles while enjoying EmeraldACTIVE hiking and biking tours
  • “Adriatic Discovery: Venice, Istria and the Croatian Archipelago (Roundtrip Venice)”: Sailing aboard a yacht to gems of the Adriatic, and
  • “French and Italian Rivieras with Corsica (Rome to Nice)”: Sailing the Mediterranean with visits to seaside towns, markets and historic Corsican villages.
