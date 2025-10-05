scenic group launches fall into savings sale

Scenic Group has announced the launch of its “Fall Into Savings” sale, available October 6 to 19, 2025. Travelers can enjoy two-for-one fares, free roundtrip airfare and suite savings of up to $4,000.

The company said in a press release that for a limited time, guests booking select departures will unlock savings, including the following:

Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

River: Up to $1,750 savings per suite on 2025-26 sailings

Ocean: Up to $4,000 savings per suite on 2025-27 sailings

Two-for-one fares and free roundtrip airfare when paid in full

Bonus non-refundable savings of up to an additional 10 percent, and

Free single supplement on select dates when paid in full.

Emerald Cruises and Tours

River and ocean: Up to $1,250 savings per suite on select 2025-28 sailings

Two-for-one fares and free roundtrip airfare when paid in full

Bonus non-refundable savings of up to an additional 10 percent, and

Free single supplement on select dates when paid in full.

Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours

“Gems of the Danube (Munich to Budapest)”: Sailing through medieval towns and cultural capitals

“Rhine Highlights (Amsterdam to Basel)”: Cruising past vineyard-covered hills, castles and riverside villages

“President’s Cruise with Ken Muskat – Wonders of the Rivieras (Barcelona to Nice)”: A one-of-a-kind voyage hosted by the President of Scenic Group, USA/LATAM, featuring immersive cultural programming, and

“Iceland, Greenland and Crossing the Arctic Circle (Reykjavik to Reykjavik)”: Exploring fjords, Arctic wildlife and remote landscapes.

Emerald Cruises and Tours