San Juan Cruise Port: Huge Modernization Making Progress

A $110 million investment by Global Ports Holding (GPH) in the San Juan Cruise Ports is starting to take shape, with an expected completion date in time for the 2026-27 season, said Clarivette Diaz, general manager, San Juan Cruise Ports.

“We’re very excited — having broken ground last September, we’re now celebrating the one-year mark,” said Díaz, a Puerto Rican native who is proud to see these new investments taking shape.

“The piers are being modernized, and one of the most significant improvements is the reconstruction of a 1,500-foot seawall at the Pan American Pier.”

The investments center around Piers 3 and 4 and the Pan American Pier, which can berth two ships, she said. Updates have enabled San Juan to welcome Icon-class ships to Pier 3 West.

“The most important outcome of these capital investments so far is the renewed confidence from cruise lines in San Juan as a leading Caribbean homeport destination,” Díaz continued.

“We recognize that previous gaps in maintenance and long-term capital projects had affected trust and limited San Juan’s potential. Through this public-private partnership, GPH is demonstrating its commitment to delivering stronger infrastructure, enabling larger ships to berth in San Juan, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, and building a brighter future for the cruise industry here.”

There are 36 new bollards, structural enhancements and much more, which is part of GPH’s investment tied to its 30-year operating concession with Puerto Rico to run the cruise operation in San Juan.

In addition are remodeled bathrooms in terminal buildings, upgraded HVAC systems and much more.

Díaz added that she expects 1.7 million cruise guests in 2025, growing to 1.8 million by 2028. If arrivals reach 1.9 million or more, the concession agreement with GPH calls for the construction of two additional modern cruise piers to support homeporting operations.

“We see tremendous potential for San Juan to strengthen its position as the Caribbean’s leading homeport destination,” said Díaz. “We firmly believe these investments will encourage more cruise lines to include San Juan in their itineraries, with the hopeful outcome of achieving year-round cruise deployments.”

Homeporting operations in San Juan are driven by significant airlift both domestically and internationally. The port provides a strategic location, giving cruise lines various Caribbean itinerary options.