Sailors’ Society Delivers Aid to Families after the Philippines Earthquake

Sailors’ Society has announced in a press release that it reached areas most devastated by recent earthquakes in the Philippines to deliver food, water and psychological support to struggling seafaring communities.

Working with colleagues from Stella Maris, the global maritime charity’s team has distributed much-needed provisions to families.

According to the society, the mission had to be delayed by several hours due to another earthquake, measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale, at the start of this week, followed by torrential rain.

Sailors’ Society’s program manager Gavin Lim, who is in the quake zone coordinating the charity’s relief efforts, said: “Everyone we met and handed food and water to was so thankful and touched that strangers have rallied to help them.”

“Businesses, shops and schools are heavily damaged. Only one bank is open after 14 days, so getting any money is very difficult,” added Lim.

Money for the urgent supplies and the society’s ongoing support for seafarers and their families has been raised through an emergency appeal.

The Sailors’ Society Ambassadors group in the Philippines, Tidewater and the Homer Foundation all donated, along with many more individual gifts from supporters.

The 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Cebu at the end of September, a region already hit by typhoons just one week before.

According to the press release, the Philippines is home to more than 229,000 seafarers, making up more than 25 percent of the world’s maritime workforce.

One seafarer’s wife, who has a three-year-old daughter, said: “Thank you, Sailors’ Society, for giving us milk powder and other goods. I have difficulty buying the milk powder because many shops are still closed and supply is low.”

Another seafarer, who is away from his family at sea, added: “Thank you for looking after us. I feel guilty about not being there to protect my family. I have applied to extend my contract by two months because I need the money to repair our house.”