Royal Princess Named World’s Best Culinary Cruise Ship

Princess Cruises has announced that its Royal Princess has been named the 2025 “World’s Best Culinary Cruise Ship” by the World Culinary Awards.

Voted on by the culinary community, industry experts and consumers from around the world, the awards celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry and recognize the commitment to delivering outstanding dining experiences and innovative cuisine.

“Being honored as the world’s best culinary cruise ship is an incredible achievement and a true testament to the dedication and creativity of our entire food and beverage team,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises’ vice president of food and beverage.

“From our culinary and wine partnerships to our focus on fresh, locally inspired ingredients, we’re proud to deliver memorable dining moments that create exceptional sailing memories,” added Kohen.

The Royal Princess offers dining venues, including:

Crown Grill, the line’s signature steakhouse, featuring premium aged beef and fresh seafood prepared to order.

Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, now featuring a refreshed menu inspired by Frescobaldi, Italy’s Tuscan winemakers. Its menu offers traditional Tuscan recipes and hosts a “Grand Tuscan Dinner”

Chef’s Table Lumiere, a culinary journey with Champagne, hors d’oeuvres and a multi-course dinner

The Ocean Terrace Seafood Bar, featuring an array of ocean treasures, including sashimi and sushi rolls

Caymus Winemaker’s Dinner, featuring chef-curated, multi-course meals paired with selections from the iconic Napa Valley winery Caymus Vineyards, and

Alfredo’s Pizzeria, voted “Best Pizza at Sea,” serves hand-crafted individual pizzas by 13-time World Pizza Champion Chef Tony Gemignani in an open-kitchen setting, paired with beer and wine by the glass.

Princess Cruises added in a statement that this winter, the ship will sail round-trip from Los Angeles, offering a series of California Coast and Mexico itineraries, followed by Alaska voyages in summer 2026.