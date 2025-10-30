Royal Clipper to Explore Croatia, Montenegro and Italy in Summer 2026

Star Clippers has announced that the Royal Clipper will offer in-depth exploration in the Adriatic Sea in the summer of 2026.

The ship will call at lesser-explored ports and historic centers in Croatia, Montenegro and Italy on the seven-night “Croatia and Montenegro” itinerary.

The company said in a press release that the cruise offers guests the opportunity to escape tourist centers and enjoy the local flavors and cultures of these hidden gems.

The majestic clipper ship will sail roundtrip out of Venice every Saturday from June 27 through August 22, 2026, with fares starting at $2,570 per person, double.

Cruise highlights include the following:

In Croatia, guests take in Šibenik, a coastal town on the Adriatic Coast that offers the charm and history of Split and Dubrovnik. Vis (Komiza), founded in 397 B.C., offers untouched beaches.

Rovinj features numerous churches, monuments and history, while Dubrovnik features history and 10th-century city walls.

Guests will explore Montenegro’s Kotor, founded by the Romans and strengthened during the Byzantine era, a town visited along the Adriatic Sea. It is also known as “cat city” because of the many stray cats, which are part of its history and culture.

They will also see Pesaro, Italy, which offers a seaside atmosphere as a UNESCO Creative City of Music. It is the birthplace of the 19th-century opera composer Gioachino Rossini.

Guests can experience Rossini’s house and museum, as well as cathedrals and churches dating back to the 5th century.

In addition, onboard highlights include: