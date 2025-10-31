Royal Caribbean: Record Prebooked Onboard Revenue; App Key

When Royal Caribbean first introduced its app in 2017, the idea was to give guests the first day of their vacation back by eliminating the need to wait in line for various onboard reservations.

“Since then, the app together with our e-commerce engines, has evolved into a cornerstone for our e-commerce strategy, transforming from a utility into a powerful platform that drives revenue, improves operational efficiencies and deepened guest engagement,” said Jason Liberty, CEO, speaking on the company’s third quarter earnings call.

He said that as of now, a record share of onboard revenue is now booked pre-cruise, with 90 percent of that coming through the company’s digital channels.

Naftali Holtz, CFO, added that the app was emerging as the fastest-growing driver of engagement and conversion.

For the third quarter, onboard revenue rose from $1.415 billion in 2024 to $1.502 billion in 2025.