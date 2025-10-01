Royal Caribbean Group Launches Port Partners Program in Seward

Royal Caribbean Group has launched an inaugural business accelerator program in the coastal community of Seward, Alaska, unveiling its first initiative in its Port Partners program.

Aimed at empowering aspiring entrepreneurs, the project entails a 10-week academic course, personalized mentorship and coaching, as well as an interactive pitch competition culminating in a $20,000 grant awarded to one standout participant to help make their business dream a reality.

“Port Partners reflects our deep dedication and gratitude to the people of Seward and other coastal communities, where small business innovation lies at the heart of economic development,” said Preston Carnahan, vice president of destination development, West Coast, Royal Caribbean Group.

“Port Partners is more than just a business accelerator; it’s an opportunity to make people’s dreams a reality. This program is only possible with the time and effort generously given by AVTEC, City of Seward, the University of Alaska system, Seward Chamber of Commerce and additional partners,” added Carnahan.

The company stated in a press release that the new initiative is dedicated to serving destinations the company visits worldwide, collaborating with on-the-ground stakeholders to invest in economic development, community impact and environmental protection.

Applications are now open to prospective candidates through December 15, 2025. Those selected will be notified in January 2026, with the program starting in February 2026.

Taught by an AVTEC instructor over a 10-week period, the educational curriculum will provide an in-depth understanding of small business creation and development, with a focus on key fundamentals to prepare for a successful launch.

Participants will be paired with local entrepreneurs in intimate mentorship sessions to gather lessons learned, career highlights and advice.

Both AVTEC and the University of Alaska system are actively developing a pathway for three credits to go to course participants upon completion. The cohort will pitch their idea to a panel of Seward leaders for the opportunity to win a $20,000 grant to kickstart their business.

“As Alaska’s statewide postsecondary vocational training center, AVTEC is proud to partner with Royal Caribbean Group and other community leaders on the Port Partners program,” said Cory Ortiz, Ph.D., director of AVTEC.

“The University of Alaska is proud to support the Port Partners program in collaboration with Royal Caribbean Group, AVTEC and other partners in Seward,” said Teri Cothren, associate vice president of Workforce Development, University of Alaska.

“By creating pathways that connect education with entrepreneurship, we are ensuring Alaskans have the skills, resources, and opportunities to establish and grow businesses that contribute to their local and state economy.”