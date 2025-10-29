Royal Caribbean Announces Six Ships for Europe in 2027

Royal Caribbean International announced its itineraries for the 2027 season in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

According to a press release, the deployment will be highlighted by the new Royal Beach Club Santorini, in addition to the return of the Legend of the Seas.

The 2026-built vessel will offer seven-night cruises in the region along with five additional ships: the Mariner of the Seas, the Rhapsody of the Seas, the Brilliance of the Seas, the Explorer of the Seas and the Odyssey of the Seas.

The vessels will offer itineraries departing from homeports in Italy, Greece, Spain and England, such as Civitavecchia (for Rome), Piraeus (for Athens) and Southampton.

According to Royal Caribbean, the deployment includes short getaways in addition to longer sailings to destinations in Northern Europe and across the Mediterranean.

Bookings for the season are open for Crown & Anchor Society members ahead of the official opening, which is set for Thursday, Oct. 30.

Among the highlights of the season is the debut of the Mariner of the Seas in Southampton and new visits to destinations such as Porto (Leixões), Portugal, and Tangier, Morocco.

The Brilliance, the Rhapsody and the Odyssey will offer itineraries to the new Royal Beach Club in Santorini.

Royal Caribbean also highlighted the return of the Legend of the Seas, which offers its second season in the Western Mediterranean.

The Icon-class vessels sail from Barcelona and Rome for weeklong itineraries that visit Spain, France and Italy.

From Southampton, the Mariner of the Seas offers a series of two- to nine-night cruises to destinations including the Norwegian Fjords, Northern Europe, Porto, and the Mediterranean.

The Rhapsody of the Seas sails from Piraeus for itineraries to the Greek Islands, while the Brilliance offers cruises to Greece, the Adriatic and Croatia sailing from Ravenna.

While the Odyssey offers additional itineraries from Barcelona, Rome, Ravenna and Athens, the Odyssey