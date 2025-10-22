Royal Caribbean Announces 2027 Season in Alaska with Four Ships

Royal Caribbean International is deploying four ships to Alaska during the 2027 season: the Anthem of the Seas, the Quantum of the Seas, the Voyager of the Seas and the Serenade of the Seas.

According to a press release, the vessels will offer seven-night cruises departing from Seattle, Seward and Vancouver, in addition to multi-day cruisetour experiences on land.

Bookings for the new Alaska itineraries are now open for Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members, ahead of the official opening on Thursday, Oct. 23.

Royal Caribbean highlighted some of the destinations set to be visited by the four ships, including Sitka, Juneau and the nearby Mendenhall Glacier.

The Anthem of the Seas will offer open-jaw itineraries that sail between Seward and Vancouver, featuring visits to destinations that include Skagway and Ketchikan, in addition to scenic cruising through Hubbard Glacier.

For the first time on the ship, travelers can also embark on overnight cruisetour experiences before or after their cruise, exploring Alaska and Denali National Park.

The Quantum of the Seas will offer seven-night cruises that sail roundtrip from the Port of Seattle. The ship’s itineraries feature visits to Sitka, Juneau and Skagway.

Guests will also be able to sail roundtrip from Vancouver with the Serenade of the Seas, which offers seven-night cruises to Alaska’s Inside Passage.

The itineraries of the Radiance-class vessel sail to ports including Sitka, Icy Strait Point and Ketchikan.

Completing Royal Caribbean’s 2027 choices in Alaska, the Voyager of the Seas is also set to offer roundtrip cruises from Seattle.

The vessel’s schedule features seven-night cruises to Juneau and Skagway that also include scenic cruising in Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier.

Royal Caribbean also highlighted the features of the ships, which include North Star, an all-glass observation capsule available onboard the Anthem and the Quantum.