Riverside Highlights Its Enhanced Culinary Excellence Experiences

Riverside Luxury Cruises has announced that the company is rewriting the culinary script with a new approach.
The company said this starts with a belief held by owner Gregor Gerlach that the culinary program should be as important as the destinations themselves and given the budget to match.
Riverside said in a press release that this commitment encourages chefs to source ingredients from local markets and craft menus with fresh offerings.
In addition, the ships offer galleys with multiple cooking stations and dedicated storage for ingredients, enabling chefs to cook everything to order.
Guests sailing on Riverside Mozart on the Danube can sample Hungarian dishes, both traditional and with a modern twist, at a special tapas-style dinner.
A barbecue lunch featuring freshly made pretzels and grilled German sausages will be offered through the castle-lined Rhine Gorge onboard the Riverside Debussy.
While sailing through Burgundy and Provence on the Riverside Ravel, the onboard sommelier will recommend the perfect French red to pair with dinner of boeuf bourguignon and crêpes Suzette.
On all three ships, guests will find:
- Waterside Restaurant serving breakfast and lunch from the expansive Marketplace buffet with live cooking stations, vegan and vegetarian options and fresh-baked bread and desserts. Dinner is a multi-course affair with paired wines
- Atelier with all-day dining through a buffet that changes between breakfast and lunch, and a best-of menu. A barista-run coffee bar offers espresso drinks and sweet treats
- Dining in the Vintage Room offering a multi-course with wine, hosted by the sommelier
- Barbecues on the Vista Deck with al fresco dining alongside giant prawns, ribeye steaks, lamb chops and vegetables
- Riverside’s 24-hour room service for every cabin, and
- On Riverside Mozart, the casual after-lunch venue Blue serves burgers, flatbreads and milkshakes.