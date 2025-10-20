Riverside Highlights Its Enhanced Culinary Excellence Experiences

Riverside Luxury Cruises has announced that the company is rewriting the culinary script with a new approach.

The company said this starts with a belief held by owner Gregor Gerlach that the culinary program should be as important as the destinations themselves and given the budget to match.

Riverside said in a press release that this commitment encourages chefs to source ingredients from local markets and craft menus with fresh offerings.

In addition, the ships offer galleys with multiple cooking stations and dedicated storage for ingredients, enabling chefs to cook everything to order.

Guests sailing on Riverside Mozart on the Danube can sample Hungarian dishes, both traditional and with a modern twist, at a special tapas-style dinner.

A barbecue lunch featuring freshly made pretzels and grilled German sausages will be offered through the castle-lined Rhine Gorge onboard the Riverside Debussy.

While sailing through Burgundy and Provence on the Riverside Ravel, the onboard sommelier will recommend the perfect French red to pair with dinner of boeuf bourguignon and crêpes Suzette.

On all three ships, guests will find: