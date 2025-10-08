Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces Four Senior Hires

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced four new senior hires across North America and Asia.

The expansion of the company’s global sales team follows the launch of Luminara in July 2025 and its upcoming debut in the winter season of the Asia-Pacific region.

The company said in a press release that the new team will bring over six decades of combined experience in the luxury hospitality and cruise industries and will drive commercial success and service to global travel partners.

The team includes:

Bonnie Newman: regional director of trade sales, West USA and Western Canada

Bonnie brings sales leadership experience from the luxury travel and cruise industry. She has directed sales strategies to promote revenue growth for brands such as Virtuoso, SeaDream Yacht Club and Aurora Expeditions.

There, she most recently served as director of national and key accounts and delivered record-breaking results for the brand in North America.

Newman will bolster regional brand presence and foster strategic relationships with trade partners such as Signature Travel Network.

Kathy Lu: regional director of trade sales, Southeast, Midwest and Eastern Canada

Lu has built a career in luxury travel with over 17 years of experience in the luxury cruise sector.

In her most recent role at Explora Journeys, she served as the business relationship lead, Southeast US, cultivating partnerships and achieving milestone sales results, including closing the largest sale in the company’s history.

She began her career at Crystal Cruises. Lu will develop regional sales strategies and manage relationships with key trade partners, including Virtuoso.

Jessica Painter: Director of charter and incentive, global sales

Painter brings over 15 years of success in luxury hospitality sales and will be responsible for developing and executing charter buyout and meetings and incentives group sales strategies.

She previously served in group sales roles for luxury hospitality brands, including EDITION Hotels and JW Marriott.

Melissa Ong: director of travel partnerships, Asia

Ong brings more than 15 years of experience in luxury hospitality and a deep understanding of the Asia market.

Most recently, she served as global account director, luxury sales at Marriott International. Before that, she has overseen sales strategies for brands including The Leading Hotels of the World and YTL Hotels.

Ong will develop a travel agency portfolio and manage relationships with agency and trade partners across Asia.

Image: Bonnie Newman (top left), Melissa Ong (top right), Kathy Lu (bottom left), Jessica Painter (bottom right)