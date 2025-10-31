Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces 2027 Season in Europe

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announced its deployment in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe for the summer of 2027.

According to a press release, the deployment is now open for reservations and includes over 50 voyages onboard the Evrima and the Ilma.

The season stretches between April and October and includes itineraries that are said to pair marquee cities with lesser-traveled ports.

Other sailings will be highlighted by extended time ashore, as well as curated excursions, Ritz-Carlton stated.

The Evrima and the Ilma will also visit 12 new ports of call across France, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Spain and Italy.

“Our summer 2027 itineraries highlight The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s vision of travel at sea, where craftsmanship, meaningful experiences and legendary service come together to create unforgettable journeys,” said Ernesto Fara, president of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“With the season introducing several first-time calls, the voyages invite deeper exploration and connection with the culture, history, and beauty of the Mediterranean and Northern Europe,” he added.

Among the destinations welcoming the company for the first time are La Rochelle in France, Aarhus in Denmark and Travemünde in Germany.

Ritz-Carlton is also making maiden visits to San Sebastián, Santander and La Coruña in Spain, as well as to Tilbury, a port located near England’s capital city of London, that will serve as a getaway for cruises to Northern Europe.

In the Adriatic, all sailings will call on Dubrovnik with frequent visits to Kotor, while the cruises to the Greek Isles will increase with additional four- to seven-night voyages.

The itineraries were designed for flexible, curated escapes, Ritz-Carlton said. Ports such as Piran and Nafplio highlight the sailings, the company added.

The new season offers curated shore experiences that “invite guests to explore each destination with insider access and cultural depth,” Ritz-Carlton continued.

Examples include a private lunch in a château in Bordeaux, as well as guided tours of Porto’s streets and restaurants.

Across the Mediterranean, options range from off-roading to Mount Etna followed by a mountainside wine estate visit, to a sky-to-cellar helicopter journey above Mallorca’s Serra de Tramuntana.