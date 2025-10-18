Regent Announces First Class in Every Way Offer

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced that the company is enhancing its all-inclusive offerings with the launch of its new “First Class in Every Way” offer.

Regent said in a statement that for a limited time, guests booking select 2025-26 voyages will receive free roundtrip first class airfare and private chauffeured Blacklane transfers to and from the airport.

“Imagine sipping champagne in first class as you head toward a seven-night Alaskan adventure, the sun-drenched Caribbean, or the vibrant fall colors of Canada and New England, and then being met by your private driver to whisk you straight to your all-suite, all-inclusive ship,” the company said.

According to the statement, the limited-time offer runs through October 31, 2025, and includes itineraries such as: