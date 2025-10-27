Queen Mary 2 to Headline American Independence Celebrations

Cunard announced that the Queen Mary 2 will take center stage in New York Harbor on July 4, 2026, as part of Sail4th 250, the official event marking 250 years since American Independence.

The company said that with 250 days to go until the occasion, the Queen Mary 2 will play a key role as host to NBC national TV coverage, with a front-row seat for the International Parade of Sail.

Liz Fettes, SVP of commercial for North America and Australasia of Cunard, said: “Given Cunard’s longstanding history bringing travelers through New York Harbor, we’re incredibly proud that the Queen Mary 2 will be part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.”

Chris O’Brien, president of Sail4th 250, said: “With the Queen Mary 2 positioned alongside the Parade of Sail, this historic event now has the sense of prestige and international collaboration that we hoped for from the beginning.”

“Her presence will be a powerful symbol of transatlantic unity and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone watching from the harbor or onboard,” added O’Brien.

Guests onboard will have a front-row seat to the more than 100 vessels parading through the harbor, including over 50 Class A and Class B tall ships from 30 nations, alongside a fleet of allied and U.S. Navy ships.

The route will see vessels sail from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, past the Statue of Liberty and up the Hudson River in front of millions of spectators.

Cunard said in a press release that onboard guests will enjoy entertainment and enrichment, including performances by John Josephm Vox Fortura, as well as insight programs featuring historian Bill Miller and art historian Dr. Seth Gopin.

According to the press release, the Queen Mary 2 will turn in New York Harbor in the evening to offer views of the official Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks.

Following the celebrations, the ship will continue her journey with calls in Newport, Rhode Island and Halifax, Nova Scotia, before returning to New York.

The seven-night “Independence Day Celebration Voyage” (M614) departs round-trip from New York on July 3, 2026.