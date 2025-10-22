Quark Launches 2027 Arctic and 2027-28 Antarctic Seasons Early

Quark Expeditions has announced the early opening of bookings for its Arctic 2027 and Antarctic 2027-28 voyages.

“From a voyage into the Weddell Sea to added Science and Discovery programming and culinary experiences, these seasons deepen what Quark does best: authentic, expertly guided polar exploration,” said Catherine Lawton, senior director of product development.

“Launching earlier lets our guests and trade partners plan with confidence and a broader selection,” added Lawton. “Guests benefit from the most experienced polar expedition team in the industry and unparalleled access for authentic, personal polar experiences.”

The company said in a press release that the season will introduce a range of new voyages, including:

“Antarctic Peninsula, A Rare Exploration of the Weddell Sea”

“Falkland Island and South Georgia, 20-day Wildlife Adventure”

“Scotland to Spitsbergen, Puffins, Sea Ice and Wildlife”

“West Greenland, Discovering Massive Icebergs and Inuit Communities”

“West Greenland, Exploring the Far North:

“Tundra to Table: Iceland,” and

The Expanded Science and Discovery program onboard the Ultramarine.

Quark Expeditions is also offering an early booking bonus for select departures for a limited time until December 31. Guests can save up to $2,000 plus 10 percent.

“Svalbard in Spring: Sea, Ice, Pristine Snow and Wildlife,” “Spitsbergen Circumnavigation: A Rite of Passage,” and “Discovering the 7th Continent,” are also on offer, and the itineraries will be offered on the Ultramarine, Ocean Explorer and World Voyager.

The Arctic 2027 and Antarctic 2027-28 voyages will be open for booking beginning October 21, 2025. Trade partners can access the complete itineraries, dates and pricing via the Quark Expeditions Agent Portal.

The company has encouraged guests to speak with a Polar Travel Advisor for tailored recommendations.