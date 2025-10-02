Quark Adds Booking Management Feature in Partner Portal

Quark Expeditions has announced a new addition to its Partner Portal, “Manage My Client’s Booking.”

The self-service payment tool allows travel advisors to make payments online at their convenience, without needing to call a Polar Travel Advisor to process the payment.

The company said in a press release that, in addition to payments on behalf of their client, travel advisors can also update their guest details and purchase add-ons.

“We’re thrilled with the updates as they have helped streamline agency-client transactions and reduce dependency on internal sales support,” said David Marathakis, senior director of the Americas, groups and charters at Quark Expeditions.

“Our goal is to continually update and upgrade the Partner Portal, making the process more efficient for sales agents and advisors,” added Marathakis.

The company said that in addition, Quark Expeditions now offers Travel Protection for US-based clients, which advisors can book within the new tool, offering additional commission opportunities to advisors.

The new tool is available exclusively through the portal which, according to Quark, is a digital hub designed to ensure that advisors have everything they need, from tools to inspiration, to drive sales and deliver extraordinary polar experiences for their clients.