Procurement Event to Pair with China Cruise Shipping

The 18th China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS18) will take place in Nansha, Guangzhou, from November 6–8, 2025, alongside the inaugural China International Cruise Supply and Procurement Conference.

This will serve as China’s first professional gathering dedicated to the cruise supply chain world, according to a press statement.

The Procurement Conference will bring together international cruise operators, leading procurement executives, food suppliers and industry experts for in-depth discussions under the theme “Promoting Standards and Upgrading Products.”

Its goal is to create an open platform for industry collaboration, matchmaking, and information exchange.

The Procurement Conference will be split into three areas, with a conference forum, exhibition area and matchmaking.

The forum will unveil the General Rules for International Cruise Food, a new group standard that fills a long-standing gap in international cruise food regulation in China.

The exhibition will highlight key product categories such as vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, seafood, condiments, snacks, alcoholic beverages and soft drinks.

Participants will include procurement leaders from major cruise companies as well as Chinese companies, such as South China’s luxury hotels, Beijing Xinfadi Agricultural Products Co., Ltd., Beijing Cailanzi Group, and Beijing Agricultural Supply Circulation & Trade Co., Ltd.

The Cruise Procurement Fair will be divided into three areas: the One-to-One Negotiation Zone, Demand Release Zone, and Sample Display Zone.

Organizers said these areas encourage focused, high-efficiency negotiations. Participants can discuss product specifications, pricing, and delivery schedules. Where agreements are reached, framework contracts can be signed on-site, accelerating the conversion of business opportunities into tangible outcomes.

This event will build on an already encouraging cruise-friendly environment in South China. In March 2024, Nansha International Cruise Home Port launched a direct duty-free supply model for cruise ships, which is said to be a first in Guangdong Province, under the newly implemented Regulations for International Cruise Ship Supply at Ports in China.

The Guangzhou Municipal and District Commerce Departments are leveraging the terminal’s proximity to the integrated bonded zone to further expand cruise-related services.

Over 100 exhibitors are already signed up for the procurement event.