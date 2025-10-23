Princess Unveils Gallery on Star Princess with Park West

Park West Gallery has expanded its footprint with an art gallery onboard the Star Princess.

The Park West Gallery officially opened on Saturday, October 4, 2025, as the Star Princess embarked on its maiden voyage.

“Our partnership with the Star Princess is the perfect way to share the magic of art with guests in a fresh, unforgettable setting,” said John Block, Park West Gallery’s chief operating officer.

“Together, we’re blending relaxation, adventure and world-class art experiences that make every cruise truly memorable,” added Block.

Park West said in a press release that at 3,800 square feet, its gallery aboard the Star Princess is larger than 95 percent of others in the United States.

Guests aboard will have access to artwork by artists including Salvador Dalí, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Marc Chagall and Pablo Picasso, alongside Peter Max, Mark Kostabi, Nano Lopez, Kre8 and Michael Godard.

Guests will also enjoy art auctions at sea, exclusive exhibitions and the opportunity to collect world-renowned work.

According to the press release, Park West Gallery has a presence on more than 110 cruise ships worldwide.