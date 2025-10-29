Princess Partners with Onboard Media to Elevate Guest Experiences

Princess Cruises has announced that it has partnered with Onboard Media to transform its port shopping services and elevate the guest experience with personalized programming and concierge-level advisory services.

“Princess continually looks to enhance our guest experience and make each voyage distinctly personal and memorable,” said Alfredo Jimenez, VP of onboard revenue at Princess Cruises.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Onboard Media, connecting our guests to fully experience every destination with exclusive access to curated offerings and expert recommendations,” added Jimenez.

Carnival Corporation said in a press release that the sales and marketing agency Onboard Media connects guests through storytelling, destination-themed content and trusted advisors who provide individualized service and recommendations.

The advisors will serve as destination and onboard experience specialists on Princess ships, helping guests maximize their time on the ship and in port by guiding them on everything from where to shop and dine to what to experience and explore.

“Princess Cruises and Onboard Media share a commitment to creating unforgettable guest moments that bring destinations and onboard offerings to life in fresh, engaging ways,” said Lisa Bauer, president and CEO of Starboard Group.

“From curated shopping and dining experiences to cultural insights and shore excursions, Onboard Media will deliver customized programming and expert recommendations that help Princess guests fully enjoy every aspect of their vacation,” added Bauer.

According to the press release, Onboard Media will deliver a customized program supported by tailored print and digital collateral, as well as live experiences.

In addition, Onboard Media’s destination programming will integrate with the Princess MedallionPay ecosystem, linking guests to trusted shopping and dining options in key ports. Custom port guides will also be available.

Carnival Corporation said that the partnership will also support local economies as the program will spotlight small businesses, artisans and cultural landmarks in port communities.

On all Princess ships sailing Alaskan itineraries, Onboard Media will leverage partnerships with the Alaska Small Business Development Center and its Buy Alaska program, as well as with Made in Alaska and Silver Hand, to help guests identify items created by local craftspeople.