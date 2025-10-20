Princess Cruises Unveils Its 2027-28 West Coast Season Collection

Princess Cruises announced its 2027-28 West Coast season, offering a collection of warm-weather escapes during the cooler months.

From September 2027 through April 2028, eight Princess ships will sail 69 departures across 15 itineraries to Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast, with voyages ranging from four to 16 days.

On sale now, the season features voyages aboard the Coral Princess, Crown Princess, Discovery Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess and Star Princess. Departures are available from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver, B.C.

Destination spotlights include the following:

Mexico

Sailing aboard the Crown Princess, Discovery Princess and Ruby Princess

Offering 34 departures across four itineraries, with roundtrip sailings from Los Angeles or San Francisco

Providing eight destinations on seven- to 11-day journeys

Departing from major California ports, and

Offering late-night departures or overnight stays on select cruises to Cabo San Lucas.

Hawaii

Cruising on the Crown Princess, Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess

Sailings providing eight destinations, including four Hawaiian Islands

Extended getaways offerings from 18 departures across two 16-day itineraries, and late evenings at Honolulu and Kona on select voyages

Providing convenient departures roundtrip sailings from Los Angeles or San Francisco, and

Featuring cultural and natural experiences from volcanic landscapes to island traditions.

California Coast

Sailing on the Coral Princess, Crown Princess, Discovery Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess

Offering 17 departures across nine distinct itineraries

Exploring nine ports of call

Providing roundtrip sailings from Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Vancouver, and

Featuring tailored experiences with late-night stays in San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, or Victoria, B.C.

Onboard experiences include the Aloha Spirit program in Hawaii, featuring hula lessons and lei-making, as well as food-and-wine experiences inspired by the California Coast.

Princess Cruises’ wine program offers guests a selection featuring partnerships with some of the world’s most celebrated winemakers.

Among the highlights are exclusive Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinners and Gérard Bertrand Wine Tastings on the Star Princess.