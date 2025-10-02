Princess and Rob Floyd Launch Cocktail Collection Book

Princess Cruises announced in a press release that global mixologist and Princess ambassador Rob Floyd has launched “Sip at Sea: A Princess Cruises Cocktail Collection.”

The collection, which was created in partnership with Princess, is now available on Amazon and onboard all Princess ships.

“Opening Sip at Sea is like stepping aboard a Princess cruise; each page a new flavor, a fresh breeze and an invitation to escape,” said Sami Kohen, vice president, food and beverage at Princess Cruises.

“Whether hosting or daydreaming of the next voyage, Floyd teaches readers how to shake, stir and sail their way to cocktail perfection,” added Kohen.

“Sip at Sea is a passport to the joy, connection and adventure that is part of every Princess sailing,” said Floyd. “I want readers to feel like they’re stepping onto the deck, favorite cocktail in hand, savoring the moment and company it’s shared with.”

Princess added that the book features a collection of guest-favorite cocktails and mocktails from across the fleet, and includes step-by-step recipes, vibrant full-color photos and QR codes that link to “how-to” videos.

The company indicated that many recipes are made using Princess’ Love Line Premium Liquors collection.

Each recipe includes:

A full-color photo of the finished drink

Easy-to-follow instructions

Entertaining backstories and flavor inspiration, and

QR codes with “how-to” tutorials.

In addition to his partnership with Princess Cruises, Floyd is the founder of Rob Floyd Entertainment and has over 25 years of experience in the hospitality and cocktail industries.

According to the company, he has become a prominent figure in the world of mixology and is widely recognized for his role as a resident mixologist and contributor on the television show Bar Rescue.