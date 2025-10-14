P&O’s Iona Enters Drydock in Northern Europe

P&O Cruises’ Iona is currently undergoing its first drydock at a shipyard in Rotterdam.

After entering service in August 2021, the 183,900-ton ship is now undergoing routine maintenance in addition to a technical overhaul.

Part of Carnival Corporation’s Excel-class series, the 5,200-guest vessel is also expected to undergo technical maintenance before welcoming guests back.

The Iona is now set to resume service on Oct. 23, 2025, kicking off a winter season that includes itineraries to Northern Europe and the Canary Islands.

For its first sailing after the refit, the LNG-powered ship offers a two-night cruise to nowhere, followed by a seven-night cruise to Spain and France.

Other itineraries set to be offered include a weeklong cruise to the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, as well as 14-night cruises to the Canary Islands and Madeira.

In early 2026, the Iona is also set to embark on a 35-night cruise to the Caribbean that sails roundtrip from Southampton.

The month-long itinerary features visits to destinations in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, such as St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbados and Grenada, in addition to two stops in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

In 2024, P&O cancelled two sailings to make room for the drydock, which was initially scheduled for 2026.

According to the BBC, at the time, the company said that it was necessary to reschedule the ship’s planned refit.

A 14-night cruise to the Canaries that was set to depart on Oct. 4, 2025, was cancelled, in addition to a seven-night cruise to Northern Europe scheduled for Oct. 18, 2025.

Passengers received a full refund of all amounts paid for the cruise, in addition to a £100 onboard credit when rebooking into another P&O sailing, the British website said.

Built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the Iona entered service in 2021 as part of Carnival Corporation’s Excel class.

Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises also operate similar ships that are part of the series.