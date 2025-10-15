PortMiami to Welcome 10 New Cruise Ships for the 2025-26 Cruise Season

PortMiami has announced the arrival of 10 new cruise ships, including five newbuild vessels, for the 2025-26 cruise season.

Starting in October 2025, a new roster of ships will set sail from PortMiami, including Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth and Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady.

The company said in a press release that in November, Holland America’s Zuiderdam, Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Xcel and Oceania Cruises’ Allura will make their debut. In December, the port welcomes MSC Cruises’ Grandiosa.

The season continues in 2026 with:

Windstar Cruises’ Star Seeker in January

Holland America’s Eurodam in February

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Luna in March, and

Silversea Cruises’ Silver Nova in May.

“The arrival of these new ships reinforces Miami’s role as the global hub for cruising, and reflects our strong commitment to growing tourism, supporting jobs and strengthening our local economy,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“PortMiami remains committed to providing world-class service to millions of passengers annually, while advancing resilient growth and innovation to ensure our cruise partners and their guests benefit from a premier homeport for the global cruise industry,” added Cava.

PortMiami added that it has celebrated a number of milestones in the 2024-25 cruise season, including its busiest cruise passenger day in history on April 20, 2025, with 72,401 guests, and welcoming a record-breaking 10 cruise ships on February 8, 2025.

“We are excited to welcome these new ships and their passengers to Miami,” said Hydi Webb, PortMiami’s director and CEO. “Each new arrival underscores the strong partnerships we’ve built with our cruise lines and reaffirms Miami’s role as the world’s premier cruise destination.”

“We look forward to providing our guests with a seamless travel experience and a warm South Florida welcome. The 2025-26 cruise season looks to be another exciting year,” added Webb.